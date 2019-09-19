Kate Middleton turns heads in trousers and polka dots at the Family Nurse Partnership The wife of Prince William looks as stylish as ever...

The Duchess of Cambridge looked super chic on Thursday morning as she paid a visit to the Family Nurse Partnership - a voluntary home visiting programme for parents aged up to 24. The royal looked in great spirits as she arrived at the establishment, wearing a pair of black tailored cropped trousers and a navy blue and white polka-dot blouse. With her hair blown out in glam waves, she smiled for the cameras, showcasing a flawless face of natural makeup. Kate, 37, chatted to first-time mums who have been helped by the FNP and learned more about the programme, which helps young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations.

Kate looked incredible in her black cropped trousers

It's been a busy month for the mother-of-three. Last week, the Duchess went to the RHS Garden Wisley and looked blooming lovely in her Emilia Wickstead floral dress which was made from a summery seersucker material. Priced at £1,635 from Net-A-Porter, it was a certainly a luxurious buy. Despite the high-end vibe of her dress, her accompanying accessories were remarkably cheap. Kate's earrings are known as the 'Filigree' short-drop earrings, which came from Accessorize and cost just £1.50 in the sale. And what's more, she finished the look with a pair of 'Fleur' espadrille wedges in a taupe tone from Monsoon, which went down to just £13.50.

A week earlier, Prince William's wife was the envy of mums everywhere when she was photographed looking picture-perfect, dropping Princess Charlotte and Prince George off at school.

MORE: Kate Middleton's autumn hair makeover revealed - and it's gorgeous

We were in love with her fabulous red and cream printed dress by Michael Kors,which was a past-season buy she had worn before. Keeping in with the royal recycling rule, Kate changed the look by adding a black belt and a pair of navy high heels.

READ: We've found the best royal dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite pink Disney-esque evening dress