Princess Charlotte's first day at school: EVERYTHING you need to know A mixture of emotions for the Cambridges

It was an exciting day for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as their daughter Princess Charlotte started school. The four-year-old joined her big brother Prince George, six, at Thomas’s Battersea in west London, on Thursday 5 September. Prince William and Kate dropped off Charlotte at the school gates on her first day and the family were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school.

As the four of them walked from the car, Charlotte - normally much more confident and outgoing than her brother - clung to her mother's hand and held back. Prince William told Ms Haslem that his daughter was ''very excited'' about her first day at school.

Kate asked Ms Haslem, who greeted George on his first day two years ago: ''How are you? Did you have a nice summer?'' After a hand shake, Charlotte was taken to her new classroom by her parents - she is in in a class of 21, one of three reception classes in her year - to meet her teacher and settle her in.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte arrives at Thomas's Battersea with Kate, William and George

No doubt it was an emotional day for mum-of-three Kate, who was forced to miss George's first day at school in September 2017, as she was pregnant with Prince Louis and was suffering from severe morning sickness. The Duchess wore her red and white floral Michael Kors Carnation Georgette dress with a black waist belt and suede pumps for her daughter's big day.

Charlotte was previously a pupil at Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, which prides itself on being a school with “high standards, excellence and good manners, but now she follows in her brother’s footsteps, as she enrols in the reception class at the £18,915-a-year Thomas’s.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to ‘Be Kind.’ Charlotte will begin her time at Thomas's by doing half days.

Kate beamed as she arrived with Princess Charlotte at the school

Following the confirmation of Charlotte's school of choice back in May, headmaster Simon O’Malley said: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Princess Charlotte’s new school.

What will Princess Charlotte be known as at school?

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is a bit of a mouthful for the register every morning. To her teachers and friends, she will be known as Charlotte Cambridge, like her brother is known as George Cambridge. This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on Prince Charles' title Wales as their surname.

Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives at Thomas's Battersea

What will Princess Charlotte wear as her school uniform?

According to the school’s uniform list, Charlotte will require a winter and summer uniform, as well as PE kit, an art smock and ballet shoes, which are all supplied by Perry in Chelsea. The most distinctive item will be the navy jacket or cardigan with Thomas’s crest – a red unicorn reading a book.

Princess Charlotte gave a small wave as she arrived at Thomas's Battersea

What will Princess Charlotte learn at school?

The curriculum at Thomas’s is broad and as well as the core subjects, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet, taught by specialist teachers, in her reception year. The early years schedule also gives pupils to explore the outdoors, by going off-site on a ‘Woodland Adventure.’ Charlotte will get the chance to do den building, bug hunts and woodland crafts, which she will be familiar with, thanks to mum Kate’s love of the great outdoors.

Prince George on his first day of school in 2017

How much are Thomas’ Battersea school fees?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s fees for George are currently £6,429-a-term as he is entering Year 2, but they will pay slightly less for Charlotte, as she is their second child. The charge for a second child is £6,305-a-term and if Prince Louis ends up joining his older siblings in a couple of years, his fees would be £5,790, as it stands currently.

