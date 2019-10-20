Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret orphanage visit - friendship bracelets, cricket, art lessons and more

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves back in Lahore on Friday morning after their plane was forced to stop over there due to stormy weather conditions. And as a result, it meant that the royal couple were able to go back to the SOS Children's Village, where they had previously spent two hours there earlier in the week. Prince William and Kate took part in a cricket match with the children and were pictured laughing and joking with them while running around outside.
Other photos from the morning showed Kate taking part in an arts and crafts session with some of the older girls. The mother-of-three enjoys doing crafts with her own children and looked full of concentration as she sat around the table. William, in particular, was touched as at one point a little girl presented him with a handmade bracelet. The future King wore the blue design for the rest of the day at his following engagements.
During their first visit on Thursday, the royals had been pictured playing with the children, and had taken part in a storytelling session with a musician, complete with puppets.
