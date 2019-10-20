﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret orphanage visit - friendship bracelets, cricket, art lessons and more

The royal couple went to visit the SOS Children's Village on Friday morning during their royal tour

Lady Kitty Spencer makes surprise appearance at Strictly to support friend Emma Weymouth
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves back in Lahore on Friday morning after their plane was forced to stop over there due to stormy weather conditions. And as a result, it meant that the royal couple were able to go back to the SOS Children's Village, where they had previously spent two hours there earlier in the week. Prince William and Kate took part in a cricket match with the children and were pictured laughing and joking with them while running around outside.

Other photos from the morning showed Kate taking part in an arts and crafts session with some of the older girls. The mother-of-three enjoys doing crafts with her own children and looked full of concentration as she sat around the table. William, in particular, was touched as at one point a little girl presented him with a handmade bracelet. The future King wore the blue design for the rest of the day at his following engagements.

During their first visit on Thursday, the royals had been pictured playing with the children, and had taken part in a storytelling session with a musician, complete with puppets.

prince-william-hugging-children
Photo: © PA
Prince William showed his paternal side during a game of cricket with some of the little boys at the orphanage. 

kate-middleton-at-orphanage
Photo: © PA
Kate was deep in conversation with a little girl at the orphanage during a break from their cricket match. 

william-bracelet
Photo: © PA
William was given a blue bracelet by one of the little girls at the orphanage. He liked it so much that he wore it for the rest of the day. 

kate-middleton-childrens-home
Photo: © PA
Kate enjoys making arts and crafts with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and looked in her element as she got creative with some of the older children. 

kate-middleton-drawing-at-childrens-home
Photo: © PA
Kate was full of concentration as she sat around the arts and crafts table. 

kate-middleton-playing-cricket
Photo: © PA
The Duchess cheered on from the sidelines during the cricket game, before having a go herself. 

kate-middleton-prince-william-childrens-home-visit
The Duke and Duchess enjoyed chatting to a little girl during their visit to the SOS Children's Village on Friday morning. 

kate-middleton-talks-to-children
Photo: © PA
Kate is a natural with children and proved a hit with the little girls at the orphanage who enjoyed chatting to her outside. 

prince-william-cricket
Photo: © PA
William caught the ball during the game of cricket, while wearing his new blue bracelet that a little girl had made him during their visit. 

william-plays-cricket
Photo: © PA
Prince William gave his best shot while playing cricket. 

