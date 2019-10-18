Kate Middleton gives first interview since becoming a royal The Duchess of Cambridge speaks about a cause close to her heart

The Duchess of Cambridge has given her first news interview since becoming a member of the royal family in 2011, when she married Prince William. Kate, 37, spoke to CNN's Max Foster about a cause close to her heart, after visiting a SOS children's village in Lahore during the royal tour of Pakistan on Thursday.

The Duchess, who set up an Early Years initiative last year, said: "I think William and I really wanted to come and see a SOS children's village like this. There's so many vulnerable women here but they've really used their positivity and the support that the village here provides them really to support and protect the next generation, the children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives."

In a rare interview, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge told CNN that the royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William has been "really special." https://t.co/kA5StxfSmB pic.twitter.com/CyecMgSAVb — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2019

She also spoke about how much she and William had enjoyed their five-day tour of Pakistan, which saw them arrive at an evening reception on an auto rickshaw and visit the Badshahi Mosque that Princess Diana went to in 1991. Kate said: "It's been fantastic, we've seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety, it's amazing seeing some of the geography but then to see some of the community activities like this has been really special."

Prince William and the then Kate Middleton gave a televised interview after their engagement in November 2010, and the Duchess has only appeared in documentaries since then. During that interview, a nervous Kate spoke about joining the royal family, saying: It's obviously nerve-wracking, because I don't know the ropes really, William is obviously used to it, but I'm willing to learn quickly and work hard. I really hope I can make a difference, even in the smallest way. I am looking forward to helping as much as I can."

Kate and William when they announced their engagement in 2010

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out their final engagement in Islamabad, visiting the Army Canine Centre before departing for London. William and Kate were forced to cancel an engagement in the Khyber Pass on Friday morning, after their plane had to turn back during their journey to Islamabad because of a heavy thunderstorm on Thursday evening. The couple spent the night in Lahore before returning to Islamabad on Friday to resume their schedule.

