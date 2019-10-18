The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive back in UK and are back home with their children Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour came to an end on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived back in the UK on Friday night - landing back on British soil just after 8pm. It's likely that they missed their children's bedtime but will see their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, first thing in the morning. The Cambridge children will be over the moon to see mum and dad again after spending five days away from them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for trying hard to balance their work and family life and even making sure that they were able to see their children off to school the same morning that they departed for their royal tour of Pakistan. Royal aides said that the couple's departure was timed so that they could drop off their eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, at the gates. In fact, the Duke and Duchess are said to be regulars on the school run.

The Cambridges are very close to their children

George and Charlotte attend Thomas's Battersea in west London, just a short drive from the Cambridges' home Apartment 1A within the grounds of Kensington Palace. The siblings, along with their one-year-old brother Prince Louis, were looked after by their long-term Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, while the Duke and Duchess are on tour.

The royal couple recently returned from their royal tour of Pakistan

Friday marked the royals final day of tour and the pair were forced to cancel an engagement after they were forced to spend the night in Lahore due to an electrical storm.

