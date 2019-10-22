Meghan Markle brings star power to One Young World Summit – see the best photos

﻿
Meghan is a longstanding supporter of One Young World

meghan-summit-arrival
Photo: © Rex
1/10

The Duchess of Sussex brought a touch of royal power to the One Young World Summit on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to attend the opening ceremony. Meghan looked radiant as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a purple midi dress dress by Aritzia's brand Babaton. 

Prince Harry's wife was attending in her role as Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. This year, the trust is partnering with One Young World to bring 53 young leaders from across the Commonwealth to attend the #OYW2019 Summit in London.

The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. Its mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership. Let's take a look at the best photos…

meghan-arrival-kiss
Photo: © Rex
2/10

Meghan, 38, looked as gorgeous as ever as she arrived at the iconic London landmark. The Duchess beat the chill in a long-sleeve purple midi dress by Aritzia's brand Babton, previously worn for a visit to Birkenhead in January 2018, when she was pregnant with Archie. She had her hair styled in her trademark loose waves and kept her makeup natural.

meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Meghan is a longstanding supporter of One Young World, having first joined as a Counsellor at the 2014 Summit in Dublin, addressing young leaders on the importance of women's rights and the role men play in achieving equality. She also attended the 2016 Summit in Ottawa.

meghan-one-young-awards
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Meghan has previously said: "When I was asked to be a Counsellor at One Young World my response was a resounding 'yes'. One Young World invites young adults from all over the world who are actively working to transform the socio-political landscape by being the greater good. They are delegates who are speaking out against human rights violations, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination and injustice. They are the change."

meghan-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

A closer look at the Duchess' outfit. She teamed her dress with her navy Manolo Blahnik heels. 

meghan-markle-hair
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous with her hair styled in loose waves and was all smiles as she arrived at the One Young World summit on Tuesday evening.

meghan-markle-arrives-on-stage
Photo: © PA
7/10

Meghan Markle was welcomed on stage during the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Tuesday evening. 

meghan-markle-on-stage
8/10

The Duchess walked past the audience to go onto the stage at the One Young World summit in London on Tuesday evening. She followed luminaries including Sir Bob Geldof and singer Ellie Goulding up to the stage and was cheered all the way.

meghan-markle-stage
Photo: © PA
9/10

Meghan Markle warmly embraced those on stage on Tuesday evening at the One Young World summit. The four-day event, described as a "global forum for young leaders", will bring together 2,000 young people from more than 190 countries.

meghan-markle-summit
Photo: © PA
10/10

This was a solo event for the Duchess of Sussex, while Prince Harry is thought to have stayed at home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to look after their baby son Archie.

