Meghan Markle brings star power to One Young World Summit – see the best photos

The Duchess of Sussex brought a touch of royal power to the One Young World Summit on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to attend the opening ceremony. Meghan looked radiant as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a purple midi dress dress by Aritzia's brand Babaton.
Prince Harry's wife was attending in her role as Vice-President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. This year, the trust is partnering with One Young World to bring 53 young leaders from across the Commonwealth to attend the #OYW2019 Summit in London.
The One Young World Summit is a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to accelerate social impact. Its mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership. Let's take a look at the best photos…
