Meghan Markle reveals secret nickname for Prince Harry in touching documentary

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the endearing nickname she has given Prince Harry. Speaking to Tom Bradby on their ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on Sunday night, Meghan opened up about her marriage and life as a new mother. When she was asked about how she's coping with her new role as a royal in the spotlight, the royal accidentally let slip that she affectionately calls her husband, 'H'.

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," she shared. "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip." Viewers immediately rushed to comment on the adorable confession, with one saying: "What an amazing couple! Genuine, loving and passionate! They care about the work and organisations they support and each other!! On a side note I adore that she calls him 'H' xx :) #HarryandMeghan." Another wrote: "Meghan calls her husband H. I can't! #HarryAndMeghan."

This is not the first time Meghan has let slip the pet name she uses on her doting husband. In August 2018, the former actress looked visibly embarrassed after she accidentally revealed she calls him, "my love". While posing with the cast of the musical Hamilton after a special gala performance, Meghan, worried that she was standing in Harry's way for the group shot, said: "Can you see, my love?" After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully while Prince Harry blushed.

Meanwhile, in the candid documentary, Meghan heaped praise on her husband, whom she married in May 2018. Talking about their "love story", the Duchess explained: "I would hope that people, the world, will get to a point where you just see us as a couple who's in love. Because I don't wake up every day and identify as anything other than who I've always been. I'm Meghan and I married an incredible man. This to me this is part of our love story."

