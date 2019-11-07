Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Field of Remembrance without the Duchess of Cornwall - best photos

﻿
The Duchess of Cornwall was due to attend on Thursday

meghan markle prince harry bow heads
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Sussex has made her first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance alongside her husband Prince Harry ahead of the national Remembrance Sunday ceremony. The royal couple were expected to be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, who was forced to pull out due to a chest infection. Clarence House confirmed the news just hours before the service, in a statement which read: "The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days. She will therefore not be at today's event with Harry and Meghan."

At the engagement, Harry and Meghan viewed the plots of tiny crosses erected by regiments, military units and other organisations associated with the First World War and other conflicts. The Field of Remembrance has been organised by the Poppy Factory and held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928, when only two Remembrance tribute crosses were planted. There are now approximately 70,000 crosses produced by the factory team each year which are planted on more than 360 plots for regimental and other associations.

prince harry westminster
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, members of the royal family are attending a series of events commemorating those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, culminating in the service at the Cenotaph, where the Queen and senior royals will gather to pay their respects. During their visit, Harry and Meghan each laid a cross of remembrance and toured the plots, where they met veterans from all areas of the armed forces who have served in past campaigns and more recent conflicts.

meghan markle westminster
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

This is Prince Harry's seventh time at the Field of Remembrance event, which has been held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928. The event is organised by The Poppy Factory who produce around 70,000 crosses a year, planted on over 360 plots for regimental and other associations.

meghan markle blue coat
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Meghan, 38, dressed in a chic navy blue, textured coat which she teamed with an equally sophisticated navy hat by Philip Treacy and slouchy black boots. The royal completed her look with some simple earrings and also wore leather gloves.

prince harry walking
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Harry, a former Army officer, wore a military frock coat and peaked cap.

meghan harry silence
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

As the chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am, a two-minute silence was observed by all those present.

meghan markle plants cross
7/11

The Duchess of Sussex seen planting a cross during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

meghan markle poppies
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Meghan paid her respect to servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts across the decades by planting a tiny cross in the Field of Remembrance.

prince harry lays cross
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

The Duke of Sussex paid his respects during the poignant service.

meghan markle smile
10/11

Meghan appeared to be in good spirits as she chatted with veterans from the armed forces during the event. The Duchess went for a pretty beauty look, wearing her hair in a classic waved style and opting for glossy yet minimal makeup.

meghan harry westminster abbey
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

This was Meghan's first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance with her husband ahead of the national Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

