Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Field of Remembrance without the Duchess of Cornwall - best photos

You might like...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos
-
13 secrets of how the royal family travels for a tour
As exciting as exploring new destinations and discovering new cultures around the world can be, travel still has its downsides, from standing in line...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments: royal baby, wedding and more
-
See Archie Harrison's cutest photos since birth - his christening, royal tour and more
-
All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan Markle like the queen that she is