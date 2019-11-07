Duchess Meghan is elegant in navy blue coat teddy coat at Field of Remembrance event The royal chose a chic, cosy look

It was a royal first for Duchess Meghan on Thursday morning when she attended her first Field of Remembrance event at London's Westminster Abbey with husband Prince Harry Meghan looked stunning dressed in a chic navy blue, textured coat which she teamed with an equally sophisticated navy hat by Philip Treacy and slouchy black boots. The royal completed her look with some simple earrings and also wore leather gloves.

Meghan looked stunning in her navy blue coat

WATCH: Duchess Meghan at Westminster Abbey

GET THE LOOK

SHOP Wool belted coat, £150, ASOS

SHOP Knee-high boots, £198, Boden

SHOP Leather gloves, £17.50, M&S

SHOP Glitter poppy brooch, £12.50, M&S

It was Prince Harry's seventh time at the Field of Remembrance event, which has been held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928. The event is organised by The Poppy Factory who produce around 70,000 crosses a year, planted on over 360 plots for regimental and other associations. Ex-servicemen and women and members of the public can plant a cross carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in the service of others.

The Duchess wore a Philip Treacy hat

MORE: The Queen's jewellery contained subtle tribute to war veterans during visit to Kent

Harry and Meghan each laid a Cross of Remembrance and observed a two-minute silence, followed by a visit to the plots. Meghan looked to be in good spirits as she chatted with veterans from the armed forces during the event.

The Duchess went for a pretty beauty look, wearing her hair in a classic waved style and opting for glossy yet minimal makeup. Meghan and Harry's baby boy Archie Harrison turned sixth months old the previous day.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria stuns in matching maroon tassel accessories in Sarajevo

On Saturday, we will see 'the fab four' back together again when Harry and Meghan and William and Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla. Last year, Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the evening event and looked radiant in a £49.50 black Marks & Spencer dress, while sister-in-law Kate wore an asymmetric frock by Roland Mouret.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.