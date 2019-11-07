Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal Archie is crawling as they surprise military families in Windsor The Sussexes popped in for coffee as part of Remembrance Week

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed that their baby son Archie has reached a new milestone, as they surprised military families in Windsor on Wednesday. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, popped into the Broom Farm Community Centre, located in the heart of the army housing estate and just a short drive from their home Frogmore Cottage.

During their visit, the royals chatted to families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas, with Meghan saying that Archie, who turned six months old this week, is starting to crawl! Fellow mum Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, said: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

Meghan is given a cake from one little girl

Harry and Meghan learned about the unique challenges of military family life, as well as the social networks that exist to support families during deployments. The Duke empathised with service personnel, who are away from their children, saying: "I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much as they change so quickly."

READ: Unseen photo from Prince Harry's recent Japan trip surfaces

Harry chats to families at the coffee morning

Army spouse Leigh Smith took her eight-year-old daughter Molly to meet the royal visitors and the youngster said: "Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school. She asked me who my best friend was." Ms Smith added: "We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we've followed their story ever since, so it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It's really special and a lovely boost for the whole community."

Harry holds Poppy Dean

The Duchess wore a khaki coat with a white blouse and a black midi skirt, with her hair styled into a sleek blowdry, while Harry donned a navy jumper and jeans. The couple took their time to speak to as many of their neighbours as they could, during the visit, with Harry pictured holding one little girl and Meghan high-fiving another.

SHOP MEGHAN'S OUTFIT: We reveal where to get the perfect khaki coat like the Duchess'

Windsor is home to regiments from the Coldstream Guards and the Welsh Guards, as well as some members of the Household Cavalry. The majority of the Coldstream Guards are currently in Kenya on Exercise ASKARI STORM, whilst a large proportion of the Welsh Guards are serving in the Falkland Islands.

MORE: Fab Four reunited! The Cambridges and the Sussexes to unite for Remembrance Day

Meghan gets a high-five

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning, making it Meghan and Camilla's first attendance at the memorial. Harry and Meghan will also join members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 9 November and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.