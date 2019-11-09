﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Cambridges and the Sussexes reunite for the Festival of Remembrance – best photos

The royal family joined the Queen in paying tribute to the nation's war heroes

...
The Cambridges and the Sussexes reunite for the Festival of Remembrance – best photos
You're reading

The Cambridges and the Sussexes reunite for the Festival of Remembrance – best photos

1/12
Next

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy date night for a good cause - see gorgeous photos
meghan-1
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reunited in public at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday evening.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event, which commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944 - Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, and D-Day – with a particular emphasis on the role of the Commonwealth and Allied Forces.

Other senior members of the royal family who were in attendance were the Duke of York, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Click through our gallery to see all of the photos from the special night…

meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived, with Meghan wearing a chic black brocade dress with v-neckline. 

kate-remembrance
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were next to arrive, with Kate looking elegant in a dark blue dress with a fitted waistband and an embellished headband.

sophie-remembrance
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were among the first arrivals, with Sophie wearing a faux fur jacket and long black dress. Their daughter Lady Louise celebrated her 16th birthday on Friday.

princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Queen's daughte, Princess Anne, arrived wearing a black outfit with a patterned scarf. 

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall make their entrance, with Camilla in a two-tone black dress. Camilla had to cancel her attendance at a gala dinner to mark the 200-year anniversary of Prince Albert's birth on Wednesday and had to miss visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey with Harry and Meghan on Thursday, due to a chest infection, Clarence House said.

queen-remembrance
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

The Queen was the last to arrive at the Festival, in line with the order of precedence. 

harry-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Harry and Meghan sat behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. 

royals-remembrance
9/12

The royal family sat in the royal box, in the order of precedence, with the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate in the front row. 

charles-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Charles and Camilla clap during one of the performances. 

kate-william
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge clap during one of the performances. Kate wore a brooch with three poppies. 

queen-poppies
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

The Queen wore her brooch with five poppies to watch the performances. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...