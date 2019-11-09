Meghan Markle delights in black jacquard dress at the Festival of Remembrance Prince Harry's wife wowed the crowd in a super-glam outfit

The Queen was accompanied by members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, which was held at the grand Royal Albert Hall. The Duchess of Sussex sat next to her husband Prince Harry and the brunette beauty was as stylish as ever, wearing a black jacquard fit-and-flare dress with a deep neckline and a belt around the waist.

She teamed it with her black Aquazurra 'Deneuve' suede pumps and a new pair of ruby heart earrings from Jessica McCormack. Meghan, 38, wore her hair in a sleek bun and her flawless complexion looked fresh and glowing.

Meghan and Harry make their entrance

The former Suits star debuted at the event in 2018, and famously wore a dress from Marks & Spencer. We couldn't believe our eyes - who needs designer togs when you can rock the great British high street. The Double Crepe Bodycon dress cost £49.50 at the time and has been a firm favourite of shoppers every since. Described as 'classic Hollywood glamour,' it featured the mother-of-one's favourite neckline - the bardot - and is super figure-hugging. When the mother-of-one stepped out in the frock, HELLO! spoke to an M&S representative who said: "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street."

In 2018, Meghan wore a Marks & Spencer dress

The Festival is very special as it commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts, and this year will mark the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944 - Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, and D-Day – with a particular emphasis on the role of the Commonwealth and Allied Forces.

The event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), and pay tribute to the company of RFA Mounts Bay who were instrumental in delivering supplies and aid to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian this year.

