Kate Middleton wears on-trend Zara headband for Festival of Remembrance

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans everywhere on Saturday night as she accompanied The Queen, as well as other members of the royal family for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. It was held at the fabulous Royal Albert Hall and was quite the event.

Kate looked as beautiful as always, in an elegant dark blue midi dress with a fitted waistband. The Duchess wore her trademark glossy brown hair in loose waves and channelled this season's must-have accessory trend with a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband from high street favourite Zara.

Her makeup for the evening event looked dewy, fresh and natural. Kate sat in the royal box with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, as well as the Prince Edward and the Countess of Sussex.

We last saw Kate, 37, on Thursday, so it's been quite the eventful week for the royal. Early on Thursday morning, she headed to the launch of the National Emergencies Trust and dressed for the occasion, wearing a belted royal blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead.

The fit and flare design fell to her knees and had a waist-defining, built-in section at the middle and long sleeves. A past-season buy, she also has the same design in both green and pastel pink. The mother-of-three added patent black heels and competed the look with a matching black clutch and a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings that match her iconic engagement ring.

The Festival commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts, and this year will mark the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944 - Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, and D-Day – with a particular emphasis on the role of the Commonwealth and Allied Forces.

