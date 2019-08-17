Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments - see photos

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have reportedly had a strained relationship over the last few years, and only recently addressed claims of bullying following Harry and the Duchess of Sussex announcing that they are stepping back from being senior royals. On Monday, a spokesperson for Prince William and Prince Harry said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful." One article claimed that Harry and Meghan felt they had been "pushed away from the royal family" by the "bullying attitude" of older brother William.
But despite the huge change coming for the royals, Harry and William still maintain they're close. From losing their mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age, to sharing in engagements, weddings and even becoming fathers. William is the proud dad to three adorable children, whom he shares with the Duchess of Cambridge – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry is a first-time father after welcoming a son, Archie Harrison, with Meghan in May 2019. William and Harry are the true definition of brotherhood and will always share a special bond, despite reports of an alleged rift between them.
Princes William and Harry supported each other in November as they laid wreaths during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The Remembrance Sunday service is held annually to commemorate military personnel who died in the line of duty on the anniversary of the end of the First World War.