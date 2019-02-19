﻿
The royal family's most romantic gestures: From Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal family's most romantic gestures: From Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The royal family's most romantic gestures: From Prince William and Kate Middleton to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry makes first public appearance since stepping back as senior royal - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The British royal family may be known for their charitable efforts and hard work ethic, but there's no denying that they also have a romantic side to them. Over the years, royal watchers have witnessed the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry work their magic and charm on their wives, Kate and Meghan respectively. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the royal family's most romantic gestures through the years…

Prince William shows rare affection towards wife Kate during royal engagement

The Duke of Cambridge showed his romantic side when he gave his wife Kate a white rose during Wednesday's engagement in Bradford. Although the bunch of flowers were gifted by a well-wisher, Kate certainly looked impressed following the romantic gesture. The royal couple, who share three children together, were warmly received by large crowds.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making their long-distance relationship work

After announcing their engagement in November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the golden rule that kept them together. The lovebirds managed to see each other in either London or Toronto every two weeks during the early stages of their relationship. "I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship," explained Harry, as they gave their first TV interview on the BBC. "So [that's how] - we made it work." Harry also took a detour to Toronto on his way to his tour in Bahamas too.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry publicly defends Meghan in rare statement

On 8 November 2017, the couple's relationship was made official when Harry issued a lengthy appeal to the media on behalf of his then-girlfriend. In the rare statement made in response to the "sexism and racism" harassment Meghan had received, Harry asked for privacy. In the heartfelt post, he acknowledged that there is "significant curiosity about his private life" but appealed to fair-minded people to respect Meghan's privacy. He said he was also "worried" and "deeply disappointed" that he had not been able to protect the Toronto-based actress.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William's push present to Kate

After Prince George's birth, Prince William showed his love and affection for his wife by gifting her with a Annoushka diamond eternity ring. The Duchess of Cambridge then received the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch for her third wedding anniversary in 2014. Not only is the watch set with a tiny sapphire - matching her engagement ring - but the brand also has a special significance to Prince William whose late mother always wore a Cartier watch and gave him a specially-engraved timepiece for one of his birthdays when he was younger.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles' special birthday gift to Camilla

In December 2018, Prince Charles revealed the "special surprise" he gave his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, for her 60th birthday. During a chat on BBC Radio 3, the royal explained how he personally conducted a piece of music for the milestone birthday in 2007. "[It was] entirely at the suggestion of the Philharmonia, of which I've been a very proud patron for nearly 40 years," he shared. Discussing the conductor Christopher Warren Green, he added: "He was terribly keen I should conduct it. I said, 'You must be out of your mind.' Finally he persuaded me against my better judgment and we did it as a special surprise."

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Philip's sacrifice for the Queen

The Duke gave up smoking the day before his marriage. The Queen's father, King George VI, became ill from his smoking habit, and knowing how this upset his bride-to-be as a touching gesture, Philip gave up smoking on the eve of their marriage.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate's no pre-nup agreement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2011 wedding. At the time, it was reported that no legally binding document was drawn up before the wedding to safeguard William's wealth or ensure she is maintained in regal style if they split.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Victoria's special tribute to husband Albert

The late monarch wore black for the remaining forty years of her life after her husband Prince Albert passed away in 1861. It's believed Victoria went into a deep depression, and she stayed in seclusion for many years, rarely appearing in public. After his death, Victoria commissioned The Albert Memorial, which is situated in Kensington Gardens. It's one of London's most ornate monuments and commemorates his death.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Edward turns designer for bride Sophie

Prince Edward helped design the stunning black and white pearl necklace and earrings which he gifted his bride, Sophie Wessex, on their wedding day.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen's name change

After the Queen married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten – now Prince Philip, the Duke was unhappy that she didn't take his name. At the time, she chose to keep Windsor. However, over a decade later, the Queen made a slight adjustment by adding a hyphenated Mountbatten to the last name of her children's surname. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew was also named after his paternal grandfather, Prince Philip's father Prince Andrew of Greece.

Photo: © Getty Images
Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's great love story

Although she was still married to her second husband when they met in 1931, the then Prince of Wales couldn't help but be drawn to Wallis Simpson. After his father’s death, Edward reigned for only ten months, giving up the throne in 1936 to forge a new life as the Duke of Windsor with his beloved Wallis.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie's wedding tribute to Jack

Part of their wedding ceremony paid tribute to the loveable groom, as Princess Beatrice read a passage from The Great Gatsby that reminded Princess Eugenie of her husband-to-be, Jack Brooksbank. "He smiled understandingly-much more than understandingly," it read. "It was one of those rare smiles with a quality of eternal reassurance in it, that you may come across four or five times in life. It faced – or seemed to face – the whole eternal world for an instant, and then concentrated on you with an irresistible prejudice in your favour. It understood you just as far as you wanted to be understood, believed in you as you would like to believe in yourself, and assured you that it had precisely the impression of you that, at your best, you hoped to convey."

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry's romantic purchase

In 2016, Prince Harry purchased a lovely painting called Everybody Needs Somebody To Love for his then-girlfriend Meghan from Walton Road Gallery. The artwork features the words "everybody needs somebody to love" written in red, accompanied by a black print of two young children walking hand-in-hand. The piece was originally one work, but the prince reportedly asked for it to be split in half to be shared between two people.

