The British royal family may be known for their charitable efforts and hard work ethic, but there's no denying that they also have a romantic side to them. Over the years, royal watchers have witnessed the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry work their magic and charm on their wives, Kate and Meghan respectively. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the royal family's most romantic gestures through the years…
Prince William shows rare affection towards wife Kate during royal engagement
The Duke of Cambridge showed his romantic side when he gave his wife Kate a white rose during Wednesday's engagement in Bradford. Although the bunch of flowers were gifted by a well-wisher, Kate certainly looked impressed following the romantic gesture. The royal couple, who share three children together, were warmly received by large crowds.