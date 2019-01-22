Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrate special milestone - see the sweet post The royal couple married in Windsor in October

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are celebrating a huge milestone. It's been one year since the couple, who tied the knot on 12 October, announced their engagement to the world. To mark the milestone, 28-year-old Eugenie shared a throwback picture from the day of the announcement on Instagram. "#tbt to exactly this day last year - Jack and I announced our engagement. What a year it’s been since then and how exciting for 2019," the caption read.

The happy announcement was made by Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, who shared the news on Twitter. Following the news of the engagement, an official photograph of the couple was released by Buckingham Palace. During their TV appearance on The One Show, the couple revealed Jack popped the question while they were on holiday in Nicaragua. Beaming with delight, Eugenie shared: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

Nine months later, Eugenie and Jack married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October - the second royal wedding of the year. The happy couple exchanged vows in front of the royal family and their celebrity friends, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams - whose daughter Teddy made her public debut as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids. Eugenie and Jack first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. They returned to the resort for a ski holiday with his future father-in-law, Prince Andrew, in January 2015.

