Her first stop was in the baby sensory room, where babies were playing with spaghetti, jelly and musical instruments. Kate smiled at 11-month-old Eleanor Logue, who was happily covering herself in cooked spaghetti as mum Rhi, 29, talked about how she felt supported by other parents there. "You can come here and tell people, 'I haven't slept,'" said Rhi.
"And everyone else is like, 'I haven't either!'" laughed Kate. "It normalises it. No one is going to judge you for it. And it's a social thing for you."
Afterwards Rhi said: "We talked about post-natal depression and how hard it is to have a kid and how important centres like this are. I would have been in such a dark place without it. It's lovely to see her in a place like Ely. It's such a deprived area and there have been so many funding cuts. Sometimes you are scared to walk the streets, but coming here you feel safe. You don't feel like you are going to get mugged."