Meghan Markle has been keeping a relatively low-profile since embarking on her new life in Canada with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie. But the Duchess' charities and patronages haven't been far from her mind, as posts on the Sussex Royal Instagram account prove. Two new pictures were uploaded on Wednesday showing Meghan, 38, on a private visit to Mayhew animal charity.

The mother-of-one, who was named patron in January 2019, visited the London organisation earlier this month, before she and Harry decided to relinquish their roles as senior royals and relocate to Canada. Meghan looked as gorgeous as ever on the previously unannounced engagement, bundling up from the cold in a navy coat.

Meghan made a private visit to Mayhew animal charity

She was pictured walking around the charity while also meeting one of the rescue dog residents. Meghan, who owned two rescue dogs herself although could only take one to London and then Canada, was clearly moved during the visit. The caption on Instagram read: "Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period.

The Duchess has been patron since January 2019

"The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day. From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."

Harry and Meghan have officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals, but they will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations, with the Queen's blessing. The couple are in a transitionary period and the changes, including losing their HRH status, will come into effect in spring.

