Looking her very best bright and early on Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff to attend a baby sensory session. How lovely! The mother-of-three looked in great spirits, wearing a stunning camel coat by Massimo Dutti which covered her black roll neck jumper, a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots. The coat and skirt has since sold out - sad times! The wife of Prince William wore her trademark bruntte mane in a loose style and her makeup was as polished as always. We wish we looked that good so early...

Kate looked stunning in her camel coat

The day before, details were released of her 24-hour tour of the UK, where she will visit Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Surrey to launch '5 big questions on the under 5s'.

WATCH: Kate visits Cardiff

Kate started off the tour off with a visit to MiniBrum at Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum.

The Duchess wore a blouse by Tabitha Webb on Tuesday

Dressed to impress as ever, the 38-year-old delighted royal fans in a £295 green chevron-printed pussy-bow blouse by Tabitha Webb, with a pair of black wide-leg trousers. Kate has previously sported pieces by the British label and her sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Her signature Chelsea blow-dry looked intact and she finished her look with her £115 Monica Vinader green onyx drop earrings.

During her engagement, she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. The survey contains five short questions and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. It is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.

