Steph McGovern wells up as she says goodbye to BBC Breakfast and talks baby daughter The presenter welcomed her first child in November

Steph McGovern took a momentary break from maternity leave to return to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning - but only to say an official goodbye to the programme. The new mum, who is moving to Channel 4 for The Steph Show, was showered with love and baby gifts from her colleagues as she took her seat on the iconic red sofa.

Speaking about becoming a first-time mother, Steph said: "Working on this programme definitely prepares you for the hours that you do. When she wakes me up at 3am, I'm kind of used to that." She quipped: "But it's like you're living with a tiny dictator, everything you know in your life is ruled by this little creature. Honestly, you think you look alright, and then the next minute you've got a bit of sick on you. But no she's fab and I'm really lucky. But I have a newfound respect for parents, definitely. I look at them now and go, wow, you look so together."

Steph teared up after watching her 'best bits' on the show

Steph also became visibly emotional as she watched a montage of her 'best bits' on the breakfast programme, saying: "I didn't mean to cry! It's been brilliant. I love the family here."

The TV star had teased her Twitter followers before her appearance. On Tuesday night she quipped: "I'll be back briefly with my TV family tomorrow. I'm due to be on the @BBCBreakfast sofa sometime after 8am. My first time on live TV since having the baba. Please excuse the baby sick I'll no doubt be wearing somewhere. #parentlife."

"She's fab and I'm really lucky," Steph said of her daughter

Steph, 37, welcomed her baby daughter in November - although she has kept coy about her child's name and her girlfriend's identity. At the time of the announcement, Steph told her Twitter followers: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

