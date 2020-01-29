﻿
6 Photos

Kate Middleton surprises children on the school run in London – best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge served breakfast

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge surprised parents and children on the school run in Stockwell, London on Wednesday morning. Kate, 38, visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school where she helped teachers to serve breakfast to the pupils.

The royal mum learned about the importance of nutritious food for a child's development as part of her Early Years initiative. Kate launched a landmark online survey last week, '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and will run until 21 February. The Duchess launched the survey during visits to MiniBrum at ThinkTank, Birmingham Science Museum, Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking during a 24-tour of the UK.

Over the past eight years, Kate has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. In May 2018, the Duchess convened a steering group of experts to focus on how to bring about positive, lasting change in this area.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge greeted staff as she arrived at Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school in south west London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked chic in a teal coat, a cream Sezane jumper, black jeans and Russell & Bromley ankle boots with her hair styled in her signature blow-dried waves. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess delighted children as she served them breakfast. She said during her visit: "It's great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another.

"Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. 

"I'm so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results."

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate gets a high-five from two little girls during breakfast. During the visit, the Duchess was told about the importance of nutritious food for a child's development from apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy. The Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs either working or keen to work with children, up to the age of eight.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess got involved during play-time at the nursery, holding a shell to her ear as the children played with sand. 

