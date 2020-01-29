The Duchess of Cambridge surprised parents and children on the school run in Stockwell, London on Wednesday morning. Kate, 38, visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school where she helped teachers to serve breakfast to the pupils.
The royal mum learned about the importance of nutritious food for a child's development as part of her Early Years initiative. Kate launched a landmark online survey last week, '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and will run until 21 February. The Duchess launched the survey during visits to MiniBrum at ThinkTank, Birmingham Science Museum, Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking during a 24-tour of the UK.
Over the past eight years, Kate has spent time meeting with families across the country and hearing about the issues they deal with day-to-day, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. In May 2018, the Duchess convened a steering group of experts to focus on how to bring about positive, lasting change in this area.
