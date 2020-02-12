﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to farm in Northern Ireland - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge discussed her early childhood survey

...
Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to farm in Northern Ireland - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to farm in Northern Ireland - best photos

1/12
Next

Rare photo shows perfectly coordinated signatures of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla
kate-northern-ireland-arrival
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, in support of her early childhood survey. Kate, 38, visited The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards to speak to local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children and their thoughts on the early years.

The Duchess launched a landmark online survey last month, '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and will run until 21 February. Kate has already visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London to carry out engagements in connection with the launch.

The mum-of-three has been focusing on the importance of the early years since marrying into the royal family in 2011 and convened a steering group of experts in 2018 to aid her work.

Kate's unannounced visit comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The foursome toured the centre's facilities and Prince William and Charles shared a sweet father-son moment when the Duke tried wheelchair basketball.

READ: The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen suit

kate-farm-staff
Photo: © PA
2/12

The Duchess shook hands with staff as she arrived at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards. The Ark Open Farm opened in 1990 as one of the first open farms in Northern Ireland. Having initially specialised in rare breeds of farm animals, the farm has now developed a number of play areas and activities for children. 

MORE: Prince William and Kate join Prince Charles and Camilla on rare joint engagement in Loughborough – best photos

kate-alpaca
3/12

Kate was given a tour of the farm and she seemed quite taken with this alpaca! 

MORE: Rare photo shows coordinated signatures of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla

Keep clicking for more photos.

kate-children-farm
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duchess met a number of children and families during her visit to the farm. She crouched down to speak to one little girl. 

MORE: Kate Middleton makes farm clothes look chic on royal visit to Northern Ireland

kate-lamb
5/12

In another cute moment, the Duchess met children from local nurseries and helped them to feed a lamb. 

kate-guinea-pig
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Kate also got to meet a guinea pig. The Duchess once revealed that her childhood nickname - "Squeak" - was inspired by her class guinea pig. 

kate-earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Kate sported new gold banana leaf style earrings for her visit to Northern Ireland. She wrapped up in a pale blue roll-neck and her Barbour jacket. 

kate-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

The royal mum donned smart casual-wear, teaming her Barbour jacket with black skinny jeans and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots. Her hair was styled in her signature blow-dried waves. 

kate-snake
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Owner Stewart Donaldson, who runs the farm, joked to The Belfast Telegraph that he had been warned beforehand that there was one particular Ark Farm resident the royal wasn't keen on meeting - a snake! But Kate showed no fear as she handled Sophie the corn snake. 

kate-tortoise
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

The children and their royal visitor also got to pet a tortoise. 

kate-parents
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Duchess sat down with parents and grandparents to discuss their experiences of raising children, in support her early years survey. 

kate-farm-plaque
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Before departing, Kate unveiled a plaque to mark her visit to the farm. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...