The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, in support of her early childhood survey. Kate, 38, visited The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards to speak to local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children and their thoughts on the early years.
The Duchess launched a landmark online survey last month, '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and will run until 21 February. Kate has already visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London to carry out engagements in connection with the launch.
The mum-of-three has been focusing on the importance of the early years since marrying into the royal family in 2011 and convened a steering group of experts in 2018 to aid her work.
Kate's unannounced visit comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The foursome toured the centre's facilities and Prince William and Charles shared a sweet father-son moment when the Duke tried wheelchair basketball.
READ: The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen suit