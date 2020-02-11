The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen suit

The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to the late designer, Lee McQueen - founder of Alexander McQueen - on Tuesday morning, as she stepped out in a navy suit on the 10 year anniversary of his death. A touching tribute, Kate was pictured alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, as she visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough wearing a military jacket, skirt and bag from the designer’s collection. Also in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall who toured the facilities alongside Kate and William.

Clad in an Alexander McQueen military jacket, Kate paired her navy suit with black boots and silver drop earrings. Her famous chestnut hair was styled into a half-up, half-down do and her makeup was kept natural and delicate looking.

The Duchess has long been a fan of the designer brand, often wearing coats and dresses from the British label on royal engagements. Most notably, Kate’s iconic lace wedding gown and reception dress were designed by Lee McQueen’s successor, Sarah Burton. Having first joined Alexander McQueen's studio in 1996 as an intern, Burton would work alongside the designer for 12 years prior to his death in February 2010. She was named creative director the following May.

Spotted earlier this month, Kate was pictured in a recycled glittering gold gown - also by the luxury label - as she attended the 2020 BAFTA awards. She had previously worn the same dress back in 2012 whilst on the Royal Tour of East Asia and the Pacific with Prince William.

Described as "one of the greatest talents of his generation," by US Vogue Editor, Anna Wintour, Lee McQueen has no doubt left behind an enduring legacy which will forever impact the fashion industry.

