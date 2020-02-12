Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall delighted fans this week with a very rare joint engagement in Loughborough, their first in nine years. The foursome visited the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, when they met with injured personnel, with William even trying his hand at wheelchair basketball – with a little help from his dad! And while royal fans were delighted to see the two couples spending time together in public, it was their perfectly coordinating signatures that caused a stir on Twitter.

The Daily Mail's Rebecca English shared a photo on social media, and observers were quick to point out the similarities between the married couples' signatures, with Charles and Camilla sporting a similar writing style, as do William and his wife Kate. "I love how spouses' signatures matches their significant others in style!" one wrote. Another remarked on the rarity of seeing all four signatures on one page: "That is so fascinating. A picture for posterity."

MORE: The Queen officially ends her winter break and returns to London following Peter Phillips' marriage split

A rare glimpse of all four royal signatures together- Charles, Camilla, William and Catherine #royal @dms_dmrc pic.twitter.com/EEABEYA9lD — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 11, 2020

HELLO! has previously reported on the similarities between William and Kate's signatures. Last year we caught up with Emma Bache, graphologist and author of Reading between the Lines, who revealed in her book: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, although not strikingly similar personalities, have complementary handwritings. Catherine's handwriting shows a sociable and outgoing nature, but one that enjoys her privacy. Note the right slant, small spaces between the words and tightly closed ovals. She has a good balance between the three zones and has a versatile personality.

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' adorable bedtime routine revealed

"William's handwriting is smaller, with larger spaces between the words, but he too enjoys his privacy, when he can get it. Those long lower zones that pull to the right match his wife's hardworking and energetic attitude to life. He is the more sensitive of the two and he would appreciate her balanced, sensible and nurturing nature."