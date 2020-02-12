Kate Middleton makes farm clothes look chic on royal visit to Northern Ireland Prince William's wife is looking super chic in her latest look…

It's proving to be a very busy week for the Duchess of Cambridge! The stunning brunette completed her second royal engagement of the week, which took place in Northern Ireland. Prince William's wife wore a stunning outfit which had a causal vibe! It consisted of a pair of skinny jeans, a khaki jacket by Troy London and a pair of boots by Penelope Chilvers. Beauty wise, the mother-of-three wore her hair in a loose, lightly curled 'do and as ever, her makeup appeared flawless and glowing. The Duchess was in Northern Ireland in support of her early childhood survey. Kate, 38, visited The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards to speak to local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children.

Kate looked lovely in her causal outfit

Kate launched a landmark online survey last month, and it's called '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,' which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation and will run until 21 February. Kate has already visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London to carry out engagements in connection with the launch.

On Tuesday, Kate wore a Alexander McQueen navy jacket

On Tuesday, Kate was pictured alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, as she visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Loughborough. We are obsessed with the outfit she wore - in particular her military jacket, skirt and bag from Alexander McQueen. Many remarked that the royal paid homage to the late designer's founder, Lee McQueen, as Tuesday marked the 10 year anniversary of his death.

The Duchess has long been a fan of the designer brand, often wearing coats and dresses from the British label on royal engagements. Most notably, Kate’s iconic lace wedding gown and reception dress were designed by Lee McQueen's successor, Sarah Burton.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen wedding dress by Sarah Burton in 2011

Earlier in February, Kate was pictured in a recycled glittering gold gown - also by the luxury label - at the 2020 BAFTA awards. She had previously worn the same dress back in 2012 whilst on the Royal Tour of East Asia.

