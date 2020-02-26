﻿
Kate Middleton gets sporty with Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London Stadium - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of SportsAid in 2013

Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her athletic skills, as she visited the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford on Wednesday. She joined a SportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child's sporting success. The event was also attended by a number of sports stars including heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, swimmer Rebecca Adlington and taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad. 

Kate, dressed for the engagement in green culottes, a matching top and trainers, met young athletes taking part in track and field activities. She spoke with parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present to hear about their experiences, the challenges they face and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity.

The Duchess, who is renowned for her love of sport became the patron of SportsAid in 2013 – a year after her role as an ambassador for the London 2012 Olympics.

Photo: © PA
Get set, go! The Duchess sprints after taking her marks on the starting blocks on the track. 

Kate chats to Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill, who showed the Duchess the application she submitted as a 15-year-old to receive an annual award. 

The pair first met during the London 2012 Olympics. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Jessica Ennis-Hill, 34, said of Kate's sporting abilities: "I think she did really, really well. I felt really nervous. I hadn't been in a pair of blocks for years." The Olympic star, who retired in 2016, added that coming to the event had made her realise how big a sacrifice her parents made for her. "I have a lot of respect for what my parents did for me, how they nurtured me," she said. "They provided everything I needed but had very little."

Photo: © PA
The Duchess, who played hockey, netball and swam while she was at school, tried her hand at a number of activities during her engagement. 

Kate looked ready for action, wearing a green ribbed top, culottes from Zara and lace-up trainers from Marks & Spencer. She accessorised with her Monica Vinader earrings and her "GCL" engraved necklace from Daniela Draper. 

Photo: © PA
The Duchess was shown Taekwondo moves by Great Britain's Lutalo Muhammad (left), during the event. Kate asked about her technique and Muhammad replied: "Instructors will tell you 'punch through your opponent, not round them'."

He added later: "She did well actually, I must confess a lot better than expected. Her right hand is mean, I hope she never has to use it for self-defence but at least she's got some skills now."

Photo: © PA
SportsAid helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs.

Photo: © PA
The Duchess posed for a group photo with the young athletes and staff. Most young athletes also rely heavily on their parents and guardians, who are often the 'team behind the team', providing financial, logistical and practical support. SportsAid runs sessions for both athletes and their family members, allowing parents and guardians from across sporting disciplines to meet each other, share their stories and experiences, and benefit from the guidance that the charity can provide. 

Photo: © PA
In a speech, Kate praised parents and guardians for supporting the young athletes. She said: "For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents. And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.

"You are simultaneously the transport and logistics managers, nutritionists, laundry service, psychologists, financiers, and crucially, the ones that provide love, support and encouragement when things are tough.

"You may not always feel appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the car park or sitting high in the stands. But I am so proud that SportsAid recognises how key your role is and that they understand the challenges and worries you face."

