Kate Middleton is gorgeous in green wearing culottes and trainers for SportsAid event in London The Duchess always looks stunning!

It's going to be a busy few weeks for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen in aid of the Royal Foundation on Tuesday night and will begin their royal tour of Ireland on Tuesday 3 March. Despite her busy schedule, Kate looked flawless as always as she attended a SportsAid event on Wednesday morning without her husband Prince William. Held at the London Stadium in Stratford, the event celebrated the role that parents and guardians play in their child's sporting success.

Kate made sure she was dressed to get involved!

Kate, 38, looked ultra-chic in a green pair of culottes and a matching top, paired with comfy trainers and her favourite Smythe blazer on top. It's thought that her chic trousers are in fact a bargain pair from Zara, which cost just £5.99 in the sale! Sadly they have already sold out.

READ: Royals love this skirt trend: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & Queen Letizia

This is a look Kate often favours for more active or informal events, though the matching colours give the look of a jumpsuit, which we've not seen her wear before. With her brunette hair styled in her trademark waves (which she pulled into a ponytail to take part in activities) and her usual glowing makeup, she was the epitome of effortless elegance.

Trying her hand at Taekwondo! The Duchess also wore a pretty gold disc necklace

No doubt the Duchess's own three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were on her mind during the day. It is no secret that George and Charlotte take after their nature-loving mum with their love of the outdoors. Both are huge fans of tennis and now have more opportunities to develop their skills after William and Kate installed a brand new tennis court at their country home in Norfolk.

Kate's culottes are thought to be from Zara, now sold out

Back in January, it was revealed that the brunette beauty has the upper hand when it comes to battling it out on the pitch with her husband. Former Australian tennis player Rod Laver told Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare: "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn't beat her."

Kate Middleton spoke to Giovanna Fletcher about motherhood on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby

As well as the stunning coats and chic dresses she regularly wears, Kate also knows how to nail more laid-back styles, such as cosy knits. During an honest interview with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, she rocked a gorgeous cream Sézane jumper with lace detailing which she had previously worn at the London Early Years Foundation nursery in January.

MORE: Best photos of royals playing sports: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more