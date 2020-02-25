Kate Middleton wows in black Eponine dress and sparkly silver Jimmy Choos for a theatre night in London The Duchess looked as stunning as ever

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the Noel Coward Theatre in London to see a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of the Royal Foundation. It's safe to say Kate knows how to dress for any occasion and any weather, and her most recent outing was no exception. Looking as stunning as ever, the Duchess shielded herself from the cold weather in a beautiful black Eponine tweed dress with embellished buttons, which she teamed with her £525 sparkly silver Jimmy Choos and a matching clutch. Meanwhile, Prince William looked equally chic in a blue suit that complemented his wife's sophisticated attire. Will the royals ever stop giving us couple fashion inspiration? We doubt it.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a black Eponine tweed dress

A beauty look can make or break an outfit, and Kate's hair and makeup certainly fell into the former category. The mother-of-three wore her brunette hair in her signature blow-dried style and sported her classic makeup look of rosy cheeks, nude lips and dark eyes.

Prince William looked equally as dapper alongside his wife

Dear Evan Hansen is a musical that follows Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.

Kate wore red at the opening night of 42nd Street in 2017

This is not the first time the Duchess has looked glam at the theatre. Back in 2017, Kate dressed to impress at the opening night of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. For the performance, which was held in aid of one of her patronages EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospice), she wowed in a red Marchesa Notte fit-and-flare dress and Kate Spade pom pom earrings.

More recently, a royal engagement in Northern Ireland saw the 38-year-old donning a more casual outfit. Pictures of Kate visiting The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards show her wearing a pair of skinny jeans, a khaki jacket by Troy London and boots by Penelope Chilvers, as well as delicate gold leaf earrings from London label Catherine Zoraida.

