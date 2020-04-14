8 photos that prove Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are friendship goals

The Duchess of Cambridge has a lovely relationship with her royal in-laws, particularly Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall. Since Kate began dating the Prince during their university years, she and Zara appear to have developed a close bond and have been pictured chatting and laughing together over the years. No doubt the pair swapped wedding planning tips as the Cambridges and the Tindalls both tied the knot in 2011, and were guests at one another's nuptials.
Kate and Zara are both mothers with children of a similar age and the families have been spotted on play dates together. William and Kate are parents to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis, while Zara and Mike have six-year-old Mia and one-year-old Lena. Zara was also named as one of Prince George's godmothers at his christening in 2013.
2007
Kate was spotted in the stands at the Concert for Diana in July 2007 signalling that she and William were back together after a brief break-up. While the royal girlfriend at the time wasn't sitting next to her Prince, Kate and William's cousin Zara were pictured having a catch-up.