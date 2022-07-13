Where do the royal family spend their summer holidays? They're huge staycation fans

In line with the rest of the nation, the royal family relish the opportunity to escape their usual surroundings in search of stunning scenery and balmy weather during the summer.

Every August, members of the British royal family leave their stately abodes behind them in exchange for some quality time both inside and outside of the UK.

The Queen

As a devoted Highlands aficionado, the Queen typically carves out time for an extended stay at her Balmoral Castle. Between July and early October, the 96-year-old monarch escapes to her Scottish residence where she is joined by members of her immediate family.

Her Majesty retreats to Balmoral in August

The castle holds a special place in the Queen's heart thanks to its breathtaking scenery. Her Majesty loves the location so much that she spent part of her honeymoon with Prince Philip at the estate's Birkhall hunting lodge.

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie previously explained: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

The castle remains a special place for Her Majesty

Her Majesty's summer residence is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. Travelling in style, the Queen usually opts to take her private helicopter from England to Scotland.

In a bid to wind down, the Queen spends much of her time outdoors, surrounded by nature. Previous fond memories include Prince Philip grilling sausages over a barbeque, splendid picnics, home cinema evenings, and bracing walks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Accompanied by Kate and their three children, Prince William similarly escapes to the great outdoors in search of respite. Besides visiting their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge frequently head to the Isles of Scilly.

The royal couple relish spending time in Tresco

Imbued with fond memories, the couple often make a beeline for the beautiful island of Tresco thanks to its pristine beaches and stunning scenery. No doubt retracing his own steps, the dad-of-three first explored these islands in June 1989 with his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall continue the royal trend for staycations with the pair choosing to reside at their beloved Welsh property.

The couple own a beautifully-restored farmhouse called Llwynywermod Estate which has become something of a bolthole during their annual summer tour of Wales.

Prince Charles and Camilla escape to Wales

Prince Charles and Camilla moreover enjoy spending time at their Scottish residence on the Queen's Balmoral estate. Described by the prince as "a unique haven of cosiness and character", the couple chose to isolate at Birkhall throughout much of lockdown.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall will likely be taking their brood to Balmoral to visit Her Majesty as they do most years. Speaking about last year's trip to Balmoral on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

The Tindall family make the most of the sunshine

Princess Beatrice

Typically travelling further afield are the likes of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Ever a fan of the Mediterranean, Princess Beatrice is often spotted on private yachts in Ibiza or Italy, as well as on trips further afield to St. Barts.

Following her fairytale wedding in 2020, the 33-year-old headed off to the south of France for a low-key honeymoon alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The loved-up couple enjoy exploring the world together

Princess Eugenie

Joined by baby August, proud parents Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to divide their time between Europe and London thanks to Jack's exciting new business venture.

This summer will be the first time the trio are able to enjoy their new family home at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, Portugal.

Princess Eugenie and Jack share their holiday snaps

Much like Zara and Mike, we can expect to see Princess Eugenie heading up to Balmoral to spend some quality family time with her grandmother, the Queen.

