Kate Middleton comforting Mia Tindall captured in sweet Platinum Jubilee clip

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her naturing side as she comforted Zara Tindall's daughter Mia during the vibrant Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

MORE: The subtle way the Queen honoured Prince Philip during the Platinum Jubilee

Kate, who sat in the Royal Box with her three children, was also joined by other members of the royal family - including her husband Prince William's cousins and their children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton comforts Mia Tindall in sweet moment

During one sweet moment, Kate was seen taking care of eight-year-old Mia by stroking her arm and fixing her headband. With Kate turning the pages of a children's book, the young royal placed her head on her aunt's shoulder while Princess Charlotte stroked her back.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton address Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour

SEE: Prince William and Zara Tindall enjoy impromptu dance-off at Platinum Jubilee pageant

There's no denying how close the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are with his cousin's children; they are often seen out together during various family occasions.

The touching moment was caught on camera and happened just before the Queen made her final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Jubilee weekend.

Her Majesty took centre stage on the iconic balcony, standing alongside her heirs; Prince Charles, Prince William and great-grandchild Prince George as well as the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate sat in the Royal Box with her children and other family members on Sunday

It was a historic moment for the Queen as it showed the core members of the royal family who are shaping the future of the monarchy. For the grand finale, this was a much smaller group compared to the one who joined Her Majesty on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

MORE: Why Prince George was positioned next to the Queen during final Platinum Jubilee appearance

SEE: Zara Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena caught in sibling row at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Queen, 96, delighted fans with her arrival, which followed a spectacular Pageant that proceeded from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. She was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the national anthem.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.