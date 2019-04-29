Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story – from university sweethearts to proud parents

Kate protects her privacy 2006
Her presence sparked a media frenzy and engagement rumours refused to die down, as Kate drew comparisons to William's late mother Diana in her elegant red coat and black hat. Suddenly, Kate was a target for the paparazzi, and the young couple were followed closely as they went about their day-to-day lives.
It was a momentous occasion for Prince William when he passed out from Sandhurst in December 2006 – for more reasons than one. The occasion was the first time that his girlfriend – who had recently begun a job as an accessories buyer for high street store Jigsaw – had been seen at a high-profile public event also attended by the Queen and other senior royals.
By January, lawyers for the Princess-to-be announced they were considering legal action over the photographers tracking her every move, and in response Britain's newspapers banned the use of paparazzi pictures. However, in March she lodged a complaint to the Press Complaints Commission over a paparazzi photograph published in the Daily Mirror, showing her on her way to work with a takeaway coffee.
The paper issued a public apology and the complaint was withdrawn. But the pressure the intrusion put on their union would eventually become too much for them to bear...