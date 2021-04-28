We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared two stunning photos with the public in celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary.

The beautiful shots, which were released on the eve of their 29 April anniversary, showed William and Kate at home in Kensington Palace this week.

MORE: Why Prince William didn't turn to watch Kate Middleton walk down the aisle

The couple, who have three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, look so loved-up in the intimate shots, and while they generally keep PDA to a minimum, the Cambridges were pictured sweetly embracing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate's 10th wedding anniversary - a photo for each year

Camera Press photographer Chris Floyd had the honour of taking the portraits. Chris's career has spanned nearly 30 years and has seen his work grace the pages of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Harpers Bazaar. He has also shot advertising campaigns for the likes of Apple, British Airways and Sony, and has been selected several times for the National Portrait Gallery's Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize.

"The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," said Chris. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as the Duchess is a rather keen photographer."

The couple are celebrating ten years of marriage. Copyright Chris Floyd/Camera Press

Kate, 39, looked stunning in her Avery floral print dress by Ghost, which she previously wore during a trip to Pakistan in 2019. The summery number is out of stock, but you can copy Kate's style with these two dresses.

Luella dress, £95, Ghost

Ruffle wrap midi dress, £95, & other stories

HELLO! understands that William and Kate will be celebrating the day in private. They may choose to have a special meal out now that restaurants and pubs are officially open for outdoor seating, but it's likely that William and Kate will celebrate at home where they can have complete privacy.

GALLERY: Prince William has the closest bond with his in-laws the Middletons - see the photos

MORE: Prince William and Kate's cutest PDA moments in photos

Their anniversary plans may also be fairly muted given that the royal family have recently ended their mourning period for the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The photos were taken at Kensington Palace. Copyright Chris Floyd/Camera Press

For their first wedding anniversary in 2012, William and Kate spent the weekend in Suffolk, where they attended the wedding of the Duchess' school friend, Hannah Gillingham, the day before. Kate cooked her husband fish en papillote – fish wrapped in parchment paper – as a nod to the traditional first wedding anniversary gift of paper.

MORE: 10 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Last year, the Duchess was actually working on her and William's ninth wedding anniversary, joining a roundtable discussion via video link with charities that support new mothers and pregnant women. In the case of their fourth anniversary, Kate was overdue with the couple's second child, Princess Charlotte.

The couple said "I do" at Westminster Abbey

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Some 1,900 guests were invited to the church ceremony, where Prince Harry acted as best man and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was maid of honour.

MORE: 8 new details we've learnt about Prince William and Kate's royal wedding

Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowds, while riding in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI with her proud dad Michael Middleton. Kate looked simply breathtaking in a gown by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

A lunchtime reception and dinner party followed at Buckingham Palace

After saying "I do", the festivities carried on at Buckingham Palace with a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen. Prince Charles then hosted an evening party for William and Kate's closest friends, also at the palace, where Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for the couple's first dance.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.