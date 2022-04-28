Why Princess Anne took precedence over Kate Middleton on joint royal visit The ladies were in high spirits as they spent time together

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cambridge were in high spirits as they stepped out for their very first joint engagement together on Wednesday.

Their natural rapport and shared sense of humour was clear as they paid a visit to the new headquarters of the Royal College for Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Princess Anne and Kate Middleton unveil plaque on first ever joint visit

Anne, 71, has been patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) for 20 years, while Kate, 40, became patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) in 2018.

At one point, Anne had Kate and the midwives in stitches as she admitted fearing that one of her babies had become "wedged" when she tripped over in a horse lorry while heavily pregnant.

And it was the Princess Royal who also took precedence over Kate when it came to their royal standing on the day.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that at the unveiling of the plaque, Anne's name appeared above Kate's in a nod to their position within the family.

Despite the Duchess's position as a future Queen, when she is without her husband, Prince William, Anne takes higher precedence as the monarch's daughter.

Notably, respectful Kate also appeared to walk a few paces behind the Princess as they made their way inside the facility.

It's a special week for the Duchess. On Friday, she will celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary with Prince William.

The couple are expected to spend the day privately with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their family home in Kensington Palace.

William and Kate exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, watched by millions across the globe. The royal bride looked stunning in a satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and she borrowed the Cartier Halo tiara from the Queen.

