Tracy continued: "She chose many of the plants herself from Fakenham nursery and supported what is a local business for us by sending a whole lot more on Wednesday, including the terracotta pots."
The Duchess had surprised shoppers at the garden centre on June 18 as she stopped to chat, even revealing how she was missing her own family.
She told customers: "I've yet to see my family as they're about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven't seen them and I miss them."
Speaking about her enthusiasm at The Nook, Tracy added: "She was absolutely prepared to get her hands dirty – she didn't need the gardening gloves we offered her – and even plunged her hands into the earth with that massive engagement ring on!
"She goes up in my estimation every day. She is such a good advocate of the work we do, she's amazing with the families, so compassionate and understanding. She really still doesn't realise the impact she has on creating memories for these families who meet her. Those that met her here today will remember it for the rest of their lives. Many people are perhaps put off coming to hospices as they worry it's a place to die but actually it's a place for support and a lot of fun and laughter."