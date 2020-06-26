The Countess of Wessex gets stuck in as she volunteers in charity shop Prince Edward's wife has continued her voluntary work

The Countess of Wessex rolled up her sleeves to join volunteers on the shop floor as she showed her support for Children's Hospice Week. Sophie, 55, spent the day at her patronage Shooting Star Children's Hospices' Weybridge charity shop, which reopened earlier this week.

The royal family's social media accounts shared some photos of the Countess steaming children's clothes before putting them out on display. The charity cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions. The organisation has 11 charity shops across London and Surrey to help fund their care service, with more than 250 volunteers working alongside their dedicated shop managers. Sophie has been the charity's patron since 2002 when she opened its Guildford hospice, Christopher's and she continues to make regular visits.

Sophie spent the day on the shop floor with volunteers

The Shooting Star Children's Hospice also shared another photo of Sophie designing a window display for the shop, as she dressed the mannequins in red summer dresses and arranged accessories. The charity shared on Instagram: "It’s always nerve-wracking starting something for the first time, so imagine how student volunteer Georgia felt when she turned up for her very first shift at our Weybridge shop to find out she was going to be volunteering alongside our Royal Patron, The Countess of Wessex.

"As part of The Royal Family's support of Children's Hospice Week, The Countess rolled up her sleeves to help as we reopen our first couple of shops. She worked with Georgia to create a brand new window display and steamed some of the fantastic children’s clothes we have on display. As ever we are hugely grateful for her support."

Earlier this week, the Countess stepped out to visit the St John Ambulance Operational Support Hub in Gosport to meet and thank volunteers for their work since the COVID-19 outbreak. Sophie joined the volunteers in organising new deliveries and packing PPE shipments to ambulance crews, specialist cleaners, hospital staff and first aiders across the country. The Countess is Grand President of St John Ambulance, a role she has held since 2004.

