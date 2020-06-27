Kate Middleton rocks the puff sleeve trend with stunning pastel floral dress Here comes the 'Kate effect'…

The Duchess of Cambridge has made another in-person appearance, visiting The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk. Kate is royal patron of East Anglia's children's hospices, and opened the facility herself back in November 2019 - no doubt she was thrilled to return for one of her first engagements back since the coronavirus lockdown, and to mark Children's Hospice Week. For the special visit, she debuted a beautiful new dress from celebrity favourite label Faithfull The Brand, which features pretty puff sleeves and a pastel floral pattern.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge visits The Nook children's hospice

No doubt the 'Kate effect' will be in full swing with the dress, which costs £180 and is available to buy at Net A Porter, Selfridges and Revolve.

Marie Louise floral-print woven midi dress, £180

The Duchess teamed her look with one of her favourite pairs of espadrilles - thought to be her Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges - and wore her hair in the same straight style she wore for a recent virtual appearance. She also appeared to be wearing her Accessorize 'Twisted Circle' earrings, which cost just £5.

During the engagement, Kate met with families and helped to plant flowers in the hospice's garden.

Kate looked wore the perfect summer dress

The royal also gave an insight into how her family have been keeping occupied during lockdown, revealing that her kids are having a sunflower-growing competition, with Prince Louis taking the lead.

Whilst teaching Star Pope-Saunders, 11, her brothers Hudson, eight, and six-year-old Sonny how to loosen the plants from their pots to replant them, the Duchess said: "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"

The royal revealed that her children were growing their own sunflowers at home

The mother-of-three then gave each child sunflower seeds and encouraged them to plant their own so they could watch it grow.

The sunflower has been adopted as the emblem of hospice care, a symbol of joy with the seeds representing patients and the surrounding petals as love, care and compassion.

