It was a royal wedding that made headlines around the world – perennial bachelor Prince Albert II of Monaco was to finally tie the knot at the age of 53 after finding his perfect match in South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock. The gorgeous three-day wedding celebrations began with a concert on 30 June 2011 by classic rockers the Eagles and ended with a lavish reception on 2 July attended by the guests, who ranged from the Monaco royal family to Prince Edward, with wife Sophie, and Naomi Campbell.
Charlene's close friend and maid of honor Isabella Kristensen told HELLO! that for both the guests and the newlyweds the ambience of the wedding was incredible. She said: "It was absolutely beautiful. Albert's speech was touching, Charlene's father’s speech was amazing. Everyone found the whole event to be very romantic. Charlene moved to Monaco for love, and this was special."
As Prince Albert and Princess Charlene celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, scroll through for all the best highlights from the civil wedding and religious ceremony held at the Palace in Monaco.
READ: 21 of the most iconic – and expensive – royal wedding dresses in history