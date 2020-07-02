﻿
24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Happy anniversary Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco! Look back at their wedding extravaganza

The bride wore four stunning outfits

Happy anniversary Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco! Look back at their wedding extravaganza
Happy anniversary Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco! Look back at their wedding extravaganza

Happy anniversary Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco! Look back at their wedding extravaganza
Photo: © Getty Images
It was a royal wedding that made headlines around the world – perennial bachelor Prince Albert II of Monaco was to finally tie the knot at the age of 53 after finding his perfect match in South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock. The gorgeous three-day wedding celebrations began with a concert on 30 June 2011 by classic rockers the Eagles and ended with a lavish reception on 2 July attended by the guests, who ranged from the Monaco royal family to Prince Edward, with wife Sophie, and Naomi Campbell.

Charlene's close friend and maid of honor Isabella Kristensen told HELLO! that for both the guests and the newlyweds the ambience of the wedding was incredible. She said: "It was absolutely beautiful. Albert's speech was touching, Charlene's father’s speech was amazing. Everyone found the whole event to be very romantic. Charlene moved to Monaco for love, and this was special."

As Prince Albert and Princess Charlene celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, scroll through for all the best highlights from the civil wedding and religious ceremony held at the Palace in Monaco.

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple was legally married in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011 held inside the palace's Throne Room. The pair shared the moment with close family and friends – in addition to thousands of well-wishers via giant screens outside.
Photo: Palais Princier via Getty Images

Photo: © Getty Images
The new Princess consort of Monaco collaborated with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld to create her flowing chiffon aquamarine jumpsuit and matching jacket.

Photo: © Getty Images
The newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony at the Prince's Palace after their civil ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Alexandra and her mother Princess Caroline gathered on the balcony with Pauline Ducruet, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Stephanie.

Photo: © Getty Images
The blushing bride! Charlene beamed on the balcony beside her husband Prince Albert after their legal wedding ceremony on July 1.

Photo: © Getty Images
Party time! The new Mr. and Mrs. celebrated after their civil ceremony onstage during a Jean Michel Jarre concert. The singer brought the newlyweds onto the stage, where Albert welcomed the crowd, saying, “I am very happy to share this moment with you." The Prince then handed the mic to his wife who said, "Thanks for your love and support, I’ll cherish this moment forever. Viva Monaco!"

Photo: © Getty Images
A day after their civil ceremony, Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on July 2 in the presence of global celebrities and various heads of state.
Photo: Eric Mathon - Palais Princier via Getty Images

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert's nephew Pierre Casiraghi complemented wife Beatrice's chic ensemble with a matching-colored tie for his uncle's wedding ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned the aisle into a runway, walking on the arm of businessman Vladislav Doronin into the royal couple's religious ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were dressed to the nines for the Monaco royal's religious wedding ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlene was the epitome of sophistication donning an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

Photo: © Getty Images
The bride's show-stopping gown featured a five-meter-long train that was adorned with 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops.

Photo: © Getty Images
The stunning bride was escorted down the red carpet at the religious ceremony by her father, Michael Kenneth Wittstock.

Photo: © Getty Images
She put a ring on it! Charlene placed the wedding band on her husband's finger during their courtyard wedding.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlene and Albert were showered with rose petals as they made their way up the aisle as husband and wife.

Photo: © Getty Images
The newlyweds departed their Roman-Catholic ceremony arm-in-arm from the Prince's Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
The bride accessorized her stunning Armani gown with a diamond floral headpiece tucked into her elegant chignon.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlene fixed her train before entering Sainte Devote church with Albert after their wedding ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
Tears of joy! The newly minted Monaco princes dabbed her eyes as she and Albert left the Sainte Devote church after their religious wedding ceremony held at the Prince's Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
A kiss for his bride! Albert tenderly planted a smooch on Charlene as they left Sainte Devote church.

Photo: © Getty Images
Let them eat cake! The royals celebrated with a towering redcurrant and vanilla cake that was made of 50 kilos of berries and 2,000 edible blossoms, including flowers from the Riviera and Proteas, South Africa’s national flower in honor of Charlene.
Photo: Eric Mathon - Palais Princier via Getty Images

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert described his and wife Charlene's three days of wedding celebrations as a "wonderful journey" at a sparkling gala reception held at the Opera Garnier in Monte Carlo. The groom praised his bride telling her, “[Marrying you] was the best decision I ever took."

Photo: © Getty Images
A fairytale ending! The couple, who live at the Princely Palace are now parents to twins: Prince Jacques, who is Prince Albert's heir, and Princess Gabriella. The twins were born just over three years after their parents' wedding, on December 10, 2014. 

