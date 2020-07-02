Crown Princess Marie-Chantal reveals the one thing her royal wedding had in common with Princess Eugenie's The Greek royal celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and they had a special memento from their big day to celebrate – an enormous bouquet of flowers from their royal wedding florist.

Marie-Chantal and her husband posed for a sweet photo at their family home in honour of the milestone anniversary, and her caption revealed that their wedding had one big thing in common with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials in 2018.

"25 years ago I married this gem! Loved every second of my life with you. Loved my flowers by Rob Van Helden who did our wedding as well," she captioned the post, which showed the huge glass vase filled with pink, peach and green flowers sat on a counter alongside them.

Rob Van Helden is the London-based florist who provided the floral displays at Marie-Chantal and Pavlos' wedding in July 1995, as well as at Princess Eugenie's nuptials in Windsor more than 23 years later.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos celebrated their 25th anniversary

While Crown Princess Marie-Chantal opted for a classic bouquet of white roses and a vibrant of display of pink and red blooms outside her wedding venue, Princess Eugenie chose a seasonal display for her autumn nuptials featuring foliage and flowering branches sourced from Windsor Great Park, along with liquid amber trees, roses, dahlias and berries.

Rob has strong connections to the royals and has previously created beautiful floral displays for occasions such as Princess Margaret's 70th birthday. The florist said he was on "cloud nine" after working at the royal wedding in 2018, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning that it had been "the cherry on the cake of the last 32 years".

Princess Eugenie used the same florist at her royal wedding

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece married on 1 July 1995 at St Sophia's Cathedral in London in front of 450 guests, while a further 850 guests watched via satellite at Hampton Court Palace, where the reception was held. Notable attendees included the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles.

