Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco made a rare appearance with their five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to mark a special tradition on Tuesday.

The royal family-of-four watched the annual St. John's Day Festival from the balcony of the Prince's Palace, which included a bonfire and dancers in traditional dress. The event takes place every year over two days on 23 and 24 June.

Prince Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, was dressed smartly in a suit, matching with his father Prince Albert. Princess Gabriella looked sweet in a white dress with flared sleeves and a matching headband, while her mother Princess Charlene opted for a black button-up dress and styled her blonde locks in a pretty intricate braid.

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene married Prince Albert on 1 July 2011 at the Prince's Palace, where she wore an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk duchesses wedding dress. The couple welcomed their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014.

The royal family recently appeared on BBC Two's documentary Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich, which took viewers behind-the-scenes of the lavish country and granted them rare access to the House of Grimaldi, including interviews with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

The documentary gave a fascinating glimpse inside the Prince's Palace, including Prince Albert's stunning office, which once belonged to his mother, Grace Kelly.

The American actress married Prince Rainier III in 1956 and they had three children together – Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie. Princess Grace tragically died in a car accident in 1982 at the age of 52, while her husband Prince Rainier passed away at the age of 81 in 2005.

