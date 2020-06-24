﻿
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene make rare public appearance with twins

The Monaco royals were all dressed up

Danielle Stacey

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco made a rare appearance with their five-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to mark a special tradition on Tuesday. 

The royal family-of-four watched the annual St. John's Day Festival from the balcony of the Prince's Palace, which included a bonfire and dancers in traditional dress. The event takes place every year over two days on 23 and 24 June.

albert-jacques

Father and son wore suits

Prince Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, was dressed smartly in a suit, matching with his father Prince Albert. Princess Gabriella looked sweet in a white dress with flared sleeves and a matching headband, while her mother Princess Charlene opted for a black button-up dress and styled her blonde locks in a pretty intricate braid.

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene married Prince Albert on 1 July 2011 at the Prince's Palace, where she wore an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk duchesses wedding dress. The couple welcomed their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014.

charlene-gabriella

Princess Gabriella waves with her mother Princess Charlene 

The royal family recently appeared on BBC Two's documentary Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich, which took viewers behind-the-scenes of the lavish country and granted them rare access to the House of Grimaldi, including interviews with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

The documentary gave a fascinating glimpse inside the Prince's Palace, including Prince Albert's stunning office, which once belonged to his mother, Grace Kelly.

st-johns-festival

The family watched the festival from the palace balcony

The American actress married Prince Rainier III in 1956 and they had three children together – Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie. Princess Grace tragically died in a car accident in 1982 at the age of 52, while her husband Prince Rainier passed away at the age of 81 in 2005.

