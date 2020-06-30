Mike Tindall reveals romantic wedding anniversary plans with wife Zara

Mike and Zara Tindall are still four weeks away from celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary, but the former rugby player's thoughts have already turned to how they will mark the occasion. With the coronavirus lockdown easing and restaurants reopening to members of the public, Mike said he hoped they will be able to go out for a date night, which would be "the biggest thing" they have been able to do in the past three months.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly from the living room of their family home on the Gatcombe Park estate, Mike said: "Hopefully we'll be able to do something, we'll have to wait and see what we can do and what we're allowed to do. It's quite good with the restaurants opening, we might be able to get a date night in, so that will be nice."

The dad-of-two also discussed how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted on their plans, telling Lorraine: "You don't normally ever plan a date night... you just can do it instantaneously. Now you have to plan, you're planning a week in advance. It's the biggest thing in the last three months of your life. I'm looking forward to it."

Mike and Zara married on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, in a ceremony that was attended by senior royals including the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

While the wedding went ahead without any problems and Mike has been welcomed into the royal family, his father Philip has recently revealed that there was one person who was against the union – Mike's grandmother.

Talking to The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old disclosed that Mike's grandmother was "dead against" the pair's marriage because she was used to royals marrying other royals. He said: "Linda's mum was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned."

Tragically, Mike's grandmother passed away before she had the chance to meet Zara, but Philip revealed that the pair would have gotten along well. "I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other," he said.

