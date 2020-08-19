They might be one of the most photographed families in the world, but the British royals love to get behind the camera themselves.
The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer and takes all of her children's official photographs to mark birthdays and major milestones. The Cambridges released this gorgeous family photo taken by Kate of her husband Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their country home Anmer Hall, to mark the Duke's 38th birthday in June 2020.
In honour of World Photography Day, take a look at some of our favourite photos of the royals taking their own photographs…
