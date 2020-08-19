﻿
When royals get behind the camera and take their own photographs

When royals get behind the camera and take their own photographs
When royals get behind the camera and take their own photographs

Photo: © Custom
They might be one of the most photographed families in the world, but the British royals love to get behind the camera themselves.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer and takes all of her children's official photographs to mark birthdays and major milestones. The Cambridges released this gorgeous family photo taken by Kate of her husband Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their country home Anmer Hall, to mark the Duke's 38th birthday in June 2020.

In honour of World Photography Day, take a look at some of our favourite photos of the royals taking their own photographs…

prince george princess charlotte
Photo: © PA
Kate started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official images of her newborn daughter Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George.

kate-taking-photo
Photo: © Getty Images
Here's the Duchess of Cambridge spotted in action with her camera on her first major tour of Canada with William in 2011. Kate snapped away as her husband took part in helicopter manoeuvres across Dalvay Lake in Charlottetown.

prince harry photo
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry was the star of a lot of pictures during his visit with locals in Lesotho back in December 2014, but one of our faves is this image of the Prince capturing moments from his point of view for posterity.

Prince Charles and Camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
Photo opp! The Duchess of Cornwall picked the perfect opportunity to snap a picture during a trip to Jinja, Uganda with Prince Charles in November 2007.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Photo: © Getty Images
Proud parents! Sarah Ferguson snapped pics as she and ex-husband Prince Andrew watched their daughter Princess Beatrice take the finish line during the London Marathon in April 2010.

Prince Harry photographer
Photo: © Getty Images
Smile for the camera! Prince Harry had some fun with the kids during a photography activity at the Mamohato Children's Centre in Lesotho in September 2015.

Queen Elizabeth
Photo: © Getty Images
Say cheese! Queen Elizabeth was a pro photographer during The Windsor Horse Show in May 1982.

sarah-ferguson-eugenie-camera
Photo: © Getty Images
The Yorks enjoyed a family trip on the London Eye in 2000 and a then ten-year-old Princess Eugenie was spotted taking pictures of the view.

Prince Harry war
Photo: © Getty Images
Even while in full military gear Prince Harry couldn't resist capturing the moment during his tour in Southern Afghanistan in February 2008.

Queen Elizabeth photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a casual day out during the International Grand Prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2002.

Prince Harry photo 2014
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal turned his lens on to the horizon while inside an army helicopter in Lesotho in December 2014.

princess-anne-camera
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne took her own action shots as she watched the 1972 summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany.

princess-margaret-camera
Photo: © Getty Images
Like her sister the Queen, Princess Margaret also liked to take her own photographs and even married British photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. The Princess is pictured here during a trip to Kenya in 1958.  

