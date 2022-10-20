15 playful photos of the royals showing off their fun side Even the royals are big kids at heart

The royals certainly know how to have fun on some of their more light-hearted engagements and we've seen some brilliant moments, particularly from the younger generation.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise locals on Barry Island in first joint engagement after lockdown – best photos

Last summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales couldn't resist having a go in the amusement arcades during their visit to Barry Island. They might be parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but Prince William and Kate looked like big kids at heart as they tried their hand at a coconut shy-style game and the grab machines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton fun in the amusement arcades on Barry Island

Take a look at some other fun royal moments through the years…

READ: Kate Middleton stuns in fan-favourite Emilia Wickstead dress as she makes surprise new appearance in Wales

MORE: Kate Middleton dons face mask as she launches special children's initiative

William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana was always up for a laugh and here she is taking part in the mother's race on her sons' sports day in 1989.

Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall shared a hilarious moment with Prince Louis during the Platinum Pageant at Buckingham Palace on June 5th September 2022.

The pair were watching the spectacle from the royal box when Mike was pictured giving Louis the, 'I've got my eye on you' sign while pointing his middle and forefingers towards his eyes. The Princess of Wales, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the humorous exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

MORE: 12 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

Prince Harry pretended to be shocked when two-year-old Emily Henson made a bold grab for the royal's bucket of popcorn at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017. It resulted in a series of amazing photos of the Prince's hilarious reactions to the cheeky toddler.

MORE: Princess Anne: The Princess Royal's funniest moments

Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate could not contain their giggles as the late Queen Elizabeth II gamely cut a cake with a ceremonial sword as the royal ladies attended the Big Lunch at the Eden Project, during the G7 Summit in June 2021. When told by an aide that there was a conventional knife available, the monarch replied: "I know there is, this is more unusual."

MORE: 12 times the Queen left the royal family in giggles

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan went on a mini tour of the UK with her husband-to-be Harry. The former actress joined in with a children's workshop and couldn't stop giggling as the youngsters rushed to give her a group hug.

MORE: Royals teasing each other - Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's funniest one-liners

Harry, Kate and William had a magical day out at the Warner Bros Studio in 2013 when they toured the Harry Potter set. The royal trio looked positively spellbound as they were given their own wands to play with during their visit.

MORE: The sweetest royal sibling moments! When regal children play, cuddle and lend a helping hand

Princess Charlotte was captured poking her tongue out at her grandfather Michael Middleton in the crowd after her parents took part in the King's Cup sailing regatta off the Isle of Wight and we can only say that the Duchess encouraged it by making her own funny faces at her father.

MORE: What the royals got in their A-level results

Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York enjoyed many a mischievous moment together, including this famous photo of the pair poking one of their friends with their umbrellas at Royal Ascot in 1987.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex enjoyed a family day out at Bristol Zoo with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn in 2019. The young royal was captured making his mother Sophie laugh by doing a funny impression of a giraffe as he poked his tongue out.

MORE: 17 times the royals cheekily stuck their tongue out for the cameras

William, Harry and Kate were all hysterical with laughter as they tried 'welly wanging', with children and representatives from charities and Aardman Animations, during a meeting of the Charities Forum at BAFTA in 2015.

Prince Harry and Mike Tindall displayed some friendly competition towards one another as they competed in a Wheelchair Rugby exhibition match during the 2014 Invictus Games in London.

MORE: 16 lovely photos that prove the royals have a close bond with their cousins

When Paddington Bear asked the Duchess of Cambridge for a dance on the platform of Paddington rail station in 2017, Kate was more than happy to oblige and giggled as she was twirled around.

The younger royals stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2018. Savannah Phillips playfully tried to stop her cousin Prince George from singing, while pretending to conduct the orchestra.

William and Kate were captured playfully throwing snow at one another during a family skiing holiday in the French Alps in 2016.

MORE: When royal couples make first post-wedding appearances as newlyweds