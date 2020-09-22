﻿
Kate Middleton meets parents in London park

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Battersea Park

Kate Middleton meets parents in London park - best photos
Kate Middleton meets parents in London park - best photos

Kate Middleton meets parents in London park - best photos
Emily Nash
The Duchess of Cambridge met up with parents in a London Park today to hear how they have been helped fellow mums and dads through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kate visited the Old English Garden at Battersea Park to hear how peer support groups have continued to support parents during lockdown.

She heard from representatives of networks including Home-Start, National Childbirth Trust and MUSH about how they had struggled to meet up during lockdown and how important access to outside space had been to parents’ health and wellbeing.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge meets mums supported by Home-Start in Battersea Park

Her visit to highlight the importance of parent-powered initiatives came after she joined a video with experts from eight different organisations.

She spoke with volunteers from Home-Start, Parents 1st, Island House Charity Community Parent Programme, Better Start Blackpool, National Childbirth Trust (NCT), Applied Research Collaboration – North West coast, Coram and Leeds Dads.

Thousands of parents across the UK use their experience to support other families, whether as paid professionals and trained volunteers or as part of more informal parent networks.

Home-Start volunteers give thousands of hours of help to parents tackling issues from postnatal depression to bereavement.

The Duchess' latest engagement follows on from Kate's longstanding work around supporting families, and children in their earliest years.

Since lockdown began, the Duchess has spoken with organisations supporting vulnerable families, videocalled midwives and nurses, launched the BBC Education initiative Tiny Happy People, and brought British brands together to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide.

