Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal Prince Louis' latest obsession The Cambridges visited businesses across London on Tuesday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are growing up fast and Prince William and Kate often share anecdotes about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their royal engagements.

During their latest outing, the pair revealed two-year-old Louis' latest obsession.

The couple visited a number of businesses across London on Tuesday to find out how they've been coping after lockdown. William and Kate began their day at the London Bridge Jobcentre, where they spoke to various employers.

Lloyd Graham, community engagement manager for the construction company Keltbray, told the couple how the firm is offering Higher Degree apprenticeships and is demolishing local buildings for the redevelopment of the Elephant and Castle area.

William told him: "The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it."

And it seems that Louis isn’t the only one as Kate then nudged her husband and said: "Don't forget Charlotte! She'd love it too."

William and Kate spoke to employers at the London Bridge Jobcentre

The Duke and Duchess often reveal details about what their three children get up to during the school holidays.

Back in February, William spoke about George and Charlotte's fun-filled half-term at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

After watching Wales vs France Six Nations Match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in February, the Duke said: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

The Cambridges stayed in Norfolk during lockdown

The Cambridges spent lockdown in Norfolk and recently returned to London for George and Charlotte to go back to their classrooms after months of homeschooling. The Prince, seven, and his sister, five, attend Thomas's Battersea in south-west London.

During his first engagement in Belfast after the royal family's summer break, William opened up about how he felt about his eldest children returning to school.

The father-of-three said: "I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months."

