Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte and Louis' favourite celebrity The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met the broadcaster several times

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often share updates about their three children during their royal engagements, and now the couple have given an insight into their kids' preferences. It seems that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are big fans of a certain broadcaster.

In a trailer for a new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, which will be aired next month, footage shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting Sir David Attenborough in Birkenhead

Kate can be heard telling the natural historian: "The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren't coming. They're massive fans of yours."

WATCH: William makes rare comments about fatherhood in new ITV documentary

The Cambridges teamed up with the 94-year-old in September 2019, for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough. The public had voted to call the vessel Boaty McBoatface, but that name was eventually vetoed.

During a video call with primary school children in April, Kate was asked who the best famous person she had met.

Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, said at the time: "The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet, and the like, so that would probably be hers."

William and Kate with Sir David in Birkenhead in 2019

Kate first met Sir David at the Natural History Museum Alive 3D premiere in 2013, where she and guests donned 3D glasses to watch his documentary. The pair have met on several occasions since then.

In the new ITV documentary, William also shared that he has "always loved nature" but said that fatherhood has given him a "new sense of purpose".

"Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life – your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition," the Prince remarked.

William and Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

William was joined by a film crew two years ago, as he met people in the UK and abroad who are playing their part in protecting and restoring the environment during the programme, according to Kensington Palace.

It also charts his journey from being passionate about conservation to wanting to play a greater global leadership role on the environment, they added.

