7 royals who tested positive for coronavirus and what they said about it

7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

2020 has been an unprecedented year

Photo: © Getty Images
The royals have been among those who have been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year. Many have openly spoken about their experiences after recovering, as well as praising frontline workers for their care.

The Prince of Wales was the first British royal to test positive for COVID-19 in March, and he suffered with mild symptoms. He isolated for seven days while wife Camilla, who did not test positive for the virus, quarantined herself for 14 days in line with medical advice.

During a visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in June, Charles revealed he had lost his sense of smell and taste at the time of being diagnosed.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

In November it was revealed that the Duke of Cambridge had privately contracted coronavirus in April.

Prince William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk at the time.  

He is said to have kept his diagnosis a secret because he didn't want to alarm the nation.

William and his wife Kate have been showing their support for NHS and frontline workers throughout the pandemic, visiting various Trusts and organisations.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent

The wife of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent contracted coronavirus in November. Her spokesman Simon Astaire said on 24 November: "The Princess is on the mend. She got it three weeks ago but she's getting better. She's over the worst.

"She suffered extreme fatigue and had regular fevers."

The Princess, 75, has remained in isolation at her home at Kensington Palace since the diagnosis. Her husband Prince Michael, 78, isolated for 14 days and tested negative for the disease.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

In November, the Swedish royal court confirmed that the royal couple were isolating at home with their children, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the palace said that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia were suffering from mild symptoms.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco

Monaco's head of state was diagnosed with coronavirus in March. He told PEOPLE magazine at the time: "My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I've a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I'd a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I've felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have to be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago."

After a period of isolation at the Palace of Monaco, Prince Albert recovered and was reunited with his wife Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Photo: © Getty Images
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

In July, Prince Albert II of Monaco's daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, broke down in tears as she revealed she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in an emotional Instagram video.

Jazmin was later hospitalised for her symptoms in August and spoke about her symptoms after being discharged, which included "a chickenpox-like rash... uncomfortable body aches with longer severe pain by my lungs/rib cage, flashes of fever, and debilitating migraines."

The 28-year-old – whose mother Tamara Rotolo had a three-week relationship with the Prince during a holiday to the French Riviera in 1991 – has embarked on a singing career and recently released her new single One Day At A Time.

Photo: © Rex
Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria

The head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine was the first royal to test positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old was given the all-clear after three weeks of quarantine and encouraged everyone to follow government guidelines to protect each other.

