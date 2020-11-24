King Felipe of Spain begins quarantine for COVID-19 The 52-year-old was in 'close contact' with someone who tested positive

King Felipe of Spain has begun ten days of quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The royal palace said the person received their positive test on Monday, and then notified the monarch who went into quarantine.

No further details have been given, with the palace saying Sunday's encounter was from Felipe's personal calendar.

The king, 52, will now spend ten days in quarantine, and his engagements have all been cancelled. His wife, Queen Letizia, and their two daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 13, are not in quarantine and will continue their activities as normal.

Back in September, Leonor did go into quarantine after a classmate at her school tested positive for COVID-19, the royal household confirmed. The teen was tested just like other pupils in her class at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid. Her 48-year-old mother, Queen Letizia, was also previously tested for coronavirus in March.

The British royal family has been no less impacted by the pandemic.

According to the BBC, Prince William tested positive in April, days after his father Prince Charles had also tested positive. William didn't tell the British public at the time, as he didn't want to cause alarm. According to reports, he said "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone".

The Duke isolated in Anmer Hall, part of the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. His wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, didn't test positive.

At the beginning of October, the Countess of Wessex had to isolate after the palace confirmed she was in contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

An official statement read: "She is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

