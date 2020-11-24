Peter Andre reveals teenage son has been forced to self-isolate The Australian singer is a father of four

Peter Andre has revealed that his son has been forced to self-isolate. The father-of-four has confirmed that 15-year-old Junior Andre is now spending time locked down at the family home after a number of pupils in his school year tested positive for coronavirus.

Writing in his new! magazine column, Pete explained: "When I told him he had to self-isolate he was excited because it meant staying at home – but when he realised he had to do all his lessons on Zoom from 8.15am, he wasn't too happy!"

The 47-year-old singer continued: "It's quite full-on for kids when they have to do the same amount of work at home, as it's not easy to stay motivated, so I give him credit for that. The main thing is that he doesn’t have any symptoms and feels fine at the moment."

Junior is Pete's eldest child: he also shares 13-year-old daughter Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price, and is a father to Amelia, six, and four-year-old Theo with wife of five years, Emily MacDonagh.

Pete pictured with his two eldest children, Junior and Princess

At the weekend, the family celebrated little Theo's birthday, with Emily choosing to mark the day with an intimate black-and-white photo taken moments after his birth.

The image showed 31-year-old Emily holding her tiny newborn to her chest, while Pete bends down to kiss his son's head. She proudly wrote: "I can't believe that on this day four years ago we met our amazing little boy! It feels like yesterday! Happy birthday Theo."

The singer is a proud father-of-four

Pete, meanwhile, took to Instagram to share a snapshot inside the family's celebrations, posting a photo of Theo's presents and a colourful balloon arch. He also showed off the incredible birthday cake Emily had made, telling fans: "Theo is obsessed with windmills (no idea why) so Emily created this beauty. Happy birthday Theo. Love you so so much."

