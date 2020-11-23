Prince William tells Oxford researchers 'you've cracked it' as he congratulates them on vaccine breakthrough The Duke of Cambridge previously visited the university in June

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers on their breakthrough with a vaccine that is shown to be effective at preventing COVID-19 and offers a high level of protection.

During the video call on Monday morning, Prince William said: "Well done, I'm so pleased for all of you, I really am.

"I saw it in everyone's faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this, and I could see that there was a lot of pressure on everyone, so I'm so thrilled that you've cracked it – so really well done."

WATCH: Prince William congratulates Oxford University on breakthrough on global COVID-19 vaccine

Those on the call included Professor Andy Pollard, professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity; Professor Sarah Gilbert, professor of Vaccinology; and Professor Louise Richardson, vice chancellor of Oxford University.

They told William how the vaccine is based on decades of in-depth research and will be transformational in the next six months, offering real global potential for saving lives.

The Duke's call with researchers follows his visit to The University of Oxford's Oxford Vaccine Group in June, to learn more about the university's work to establish a viable vaccine.

William congratulated Oxford University researchers during the call

It was revealed earlier this month that William had contracted coronavirus in April and was treated by palace doctors at the family's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

William's father, Prince Charles, also contracted the illness in March after developing mild symptoms and revealed a few months later how it had affected him.

Although he was able to continue to work from home, the heir to the throne admitted that he had lost his sense of taste and smell during a royal engagement over the summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been among the royals to show their support for frontline workers during the pandemic and appeared on the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards to honour NHS staff.

